$12,989+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
EXTRA CLEAN-LOADED-BACK UP CAMERA
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
EXTRA CLEAN-LOADED-BACK UP CAMERA
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
160,321KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEKXH1568328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Neptune Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,321 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
