2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$33,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 5 8 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10228826

10228826 VIN: 3GCUKREC7HG466390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,589 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

