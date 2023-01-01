Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,589 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

LT

LT

Location

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

105,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228826
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7HG466390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,589 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

