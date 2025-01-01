$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,410KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKRECXHG173708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 170,410 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500