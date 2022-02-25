$18,495+ tax & licensing
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8403186
- VIN: 3GNCJNSB1HL150842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,510 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
