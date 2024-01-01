Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1HR626818

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2583
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Bluetooth

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
