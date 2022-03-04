$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8605325
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg7hr689759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
