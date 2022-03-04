Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

167,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8605325
  VIN: 2c4rdgbg7hr689759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

