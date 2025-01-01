$14,998+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 137,967 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOADED***GREAT CONDITION GREEN ON BLACK 7 PASSENGER DODGE SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE WITH EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS NAVIGATION, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, TINTED WINDOWS, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ PARK ASSIST SENSORS, UPGRADED ALPINE SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/ THIRD ROW, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
Boss Auto
905-721-1200