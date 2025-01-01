2017 Dodge Journey

Menu
***LOADED***GREAT CONDITION GREEN ON BLACK 7 PASSENGER DODGE SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE WITH EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS NAVIGATION, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, TINTED WINDOWS, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ PARK ASSIST SENSORS, UPGRADED ALPINE SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/ THIRD ROW, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY,  POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,967KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG0HT542288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,967 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOADED***GREAT CONDITION GREEN ON BLACK 7 PASSENGER DODGE SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE WITH EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GPS NAVIGATION, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, TINTED WINDOWS, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ PARK ASSIST SENSORS, UPGRADED ALPINE SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/ THIRD ROW, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY,  POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
