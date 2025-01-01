$11,989+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
SXT LOW KMS TOW PACK
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$11,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Whie
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this well-maintained 2017 Dodge Journey SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish SUV is ready to hit the road and offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a perfect choice for families and adventurers alike. With a fuel-efficient 3.6L I6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Journey has 142,660km on the odometer.
This 2017 Dodge Journey SXT is equipped with a convenient tow package, making it easy to haul your recreational gear or small trailers. The front-wheel drive provides enhanced control and stability, and the spacious interior, featuring comfortable black seating, offers ample room for passengers and cargo. With its attractive white exterior, this Journey is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Here are a few of the standout features that make this Dodge Journey SXT an excellent choice:
- Towing Capability: Ready for work and play, the included tow package adds serious versatility.
- Low Mileage: With only 142,660km, this Journey is just getting started, offering years of reliable driving.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo makes this SUV ideal for family adventures.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 3.6L I6 engine delivers a great balance of power and efficiency.
- Stylish Design: The white exterior and sleek design offer a modern and attractive look.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
