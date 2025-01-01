Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this well-maintained 2017 Dodge Journey SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish SUV is ready to hit the road and offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a perfect choice for families and adventurers alike. With a fuel-efficient 3.6L I6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Journey has 142,660km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2017 Dodge Journey SXT is equipped with a convenient tow package, making it easy to haul your recreational gear or small trailers. The front-wheel drive provides enhanced control and stability, and the spacious interior, featuring comfortable black seating, offers ample room for passengers and cargo. With its attractive white exterior, this Journey is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>Here are a few of the standout features that make this Dodge Journey SXT an excellent choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Towing Capability:</strong> Ready for work and play, the included tow package adds serious versatility.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 142,660km, this Journey is just getting started, offering years of reliable driving.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo makes this SUV ideal for family adventures.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The 3.6L I6 engine delivers a great balance of power and efficiency.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The white exterior and sleek design offer a modern and attractive look.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2017 Dodge Journey

142,660 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT LOW KMS TOW PACK

Watch This Vehicle
13192721

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT LOW KMS TOW PACK

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1763583847
  2. 1763583847
  3. 1763583847
  4. 1763583847
  5. 1763583848
  6. 1763583847
  7. 1763583847
  8. 1763583847
  9. 1763583843
  10. 1763583847
  11. 1763583847
  12. 1763583847
  13. 1763583847
  14. 1763583847
  15. 1763583847
  16. 1763583844
  17. 1763583847
  18. 1763583847
  19. 1763583847
  20. 1763583845
  21. 1763583847
  22. 1763583847
  23. 1763583847
  24. 1763583847
  25. 1763583847
  26. 1763583847
  27. 1763583847
  28. 1763583845
  29. 1763583847
  30. 1763583844
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,660KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG5HT587212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whie
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything? Check out this well-maintained 2017 Dodge Journey SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish SUV is ready to hit the road and offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a perfect choice for families and adventurers alike. With a fuel-efficient 3.6L I6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and confident driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Journey has 142,660km on the odometer.

This 2017 Dodge Journey SXT is equipped with a convenient tow package, making it easy to haul your recreational gear or small trailers. The front-wheel drive provides enhanced control and stability, and the spacious interior, featuring comfortable black seating, offers ample room for passengers and cargo. With its attractive white exterior, this Journey is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Here are a few of the standout features that make this Dodge Journey SXT an excellent choice:

  • Towing Capability: Ready for work and play, the included tow package adds serious versatility.
  • Low Mileage: With only 142,660km, this Journey is just getting started, offering years of reliable driving.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo makes this SUV ideal for family adventures.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 3.6L I6 engine delivers a great balance of power and efficiency.
  • Stylish Design: The white exterior and sleek design offer a modern and attractive look.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT LOW KMS TOW PACK for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Dodge Journey SXT LOW KMS TOW PACK 142,660 KM $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey AWD RT INCREDIBLE PRICE! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Dodge Journey AWD RT INCREDIBLE PRICE! 129,225 KM $9,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4X4 LOADED GREAT PRICE!! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Jeep Cherokee 4X4 LOADED GREAT PRICE!! 213,900 KM $9,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Dodge Journey