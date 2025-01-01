Menu
***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION VERY SHARP LOOKING PEARL WHITE ON BLACK FORD SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/  ALLOY RIMS, PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAFETY, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty.

2017 Ford Edge

84,765 KM

$17,498

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

SEL

12292638

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,765KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J9XHBB06906

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,765 KM

***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION VERY SHARP LOOKING PEARL WHITE ON BLACK FORD SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/  ALLOY RIMS, PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAFETY, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200

$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2017 Ford Edge