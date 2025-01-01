$17,498+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$17,498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,765 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION VERY SHARP LOOKING PEARL WHITE ON BLACK FORD SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE, LOADED W/ ALLOY RIMS, PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAFETY, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Boss Auto
