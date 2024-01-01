Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

243,746 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1718390144
  2. 1718390155
  3. 1718390165
  4. 1718390175
  5. 1718390198
  6. 1718390208
  7. 1718390216
  8. 1718390226
  9. 1718390233
  10. 1718390240
  11. 1718390249
  12. 1718390257
  13. 1718390265
  14. 1718390273
  15. 1718390283
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,746KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G92HUB73226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,746 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 243,746 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 STX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford F-150 STX 240,895 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 RAM 1500 133,799 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape