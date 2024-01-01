Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

144,887 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,887KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K7D82HGC11191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2017 Ford Explorer