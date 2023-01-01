Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

227,392 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1702744430
  2. 1702744443
  3. 1702744453
  4. 1702744659
  5. 1702744668
  6. 1702744677
  7. 1702744686
  8. 1702744699
  9. 1702744711
  10. 1702744720
  11. 1702744728
  12. 1702744739
  13. 1702744747
  14. 1702744756
  15. 1702744763
  16. 1702744770
  17. 1702744780
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
227,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1C8XHKC77536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 227,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT 1 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLT 1 152,572 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 104,109 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn 259,308 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150