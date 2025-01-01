Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup thats ready for anything the Canadian landscape can throw at it? Feast your eyes on this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This beast of a truck, cloaked in a commanding Gun Metal Grey exterior and a sleek Black interior, is ready to turn heads and handle your toughest jobs. With a powerful 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is built to conquer off-road trails, haul heavy loads, and provide a comfortable ride in any condition. This truck has 210,970km on the odometer.</p><p>This F-150 isnt just about brawn; its also packed with features designed for convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the spacious four-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether youre heading to the worksite, the cottage, or just cruising around town, this Ford F-150 is the perfect partner.</p><p>Here are five reasons why this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV will have you saying Yes, please!:</p><ul><li><strong>The Muscle:</strong> That throaty 5.0L V8 engine roars to life, delivering the power you need for any task.</li><li><strong>Navigate with Ease:</strong> With the integrated NAV system, youll never lose your way.</li><li><strong>Conquer the Terrain:</strong> 4-wheel drive gives you the confidence to tackle any road, any weather.</li><li><strong>Built to Last:</strong> The legendary Ford F-150 is renowned for its durability and dependability.</li><li><strong>Style and Substance:</strong> The Gun Metal Grey exterior and Black interior make a bold statement wherever you go.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2017 Ford F-150

210,970 KM

Details Description Features

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT NAV 5.0L V8

Watch This Vehicle
12868229

2017 Ford F-150

XLT NAV 5.0L V8

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1755282232
  2. 1755282231
  3. 1755282230
  4. 1755282231
  5. 1755282231
  6. 1755282231
  7. 1755282231
  8. 1755282228
  9. 1755282231
  10. 1755282231
  11. 1755282231
  12. 1755282231
  13. 1755282231
  14. 1755282231
  15. 1755282232
  16. 1755282231
  17. 1755282230
  18. 1755282231
  19. 1755282228
  20. 1755282230
  21. 1755282230
  22. 1755282230
  23. 1755282229
  24. 1755282229
  25. 1755282230
  26. 1755282229
  27. 1755282231
  28. 1755282230
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,970KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF5HFC25966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour gun metal grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup that's ready for anything the Canadian landscape can throw at it? Feast your eyes on this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This beast of a truck, cloaked in a commanding Gun Metal Grey exterior and a sleek Black interior, is ready to turn heads and handle your toughest jobs. With a powerful 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is built to conquer off-road trails, haul heavy loads, and provide a comfortable ride in any condition. This truck has 210,970km on the odometer.

This F-150 isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features designed for convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the spacious four-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're heading to the worksite, the cottage, or just cruising around town, this Ford F-150 is the perfect partner.

Here are five reasons why this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV will have you saying "Yes, please!":

  • The Muscle: That throaty 5.0L V8 engine roars to life, delivering the power you need for any task.
  • Navigate with Ease: With the integrated NAV system, you'll never lose your way.
  • Conquer the Terrain: 4-wheel drive gives you the confidence to tackle any road, any weather.
  • Built to Last: The legendary Ford F-150 is renowned for its durability and dependability.
  • Style and Substance: The Gun Metal Grey exterior and Black interior make a bold statement wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2014 Ford Fusion ICE COLD AC SUPER CLEAN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Ford Fusion ICE COLD AC SUPER CLEAN 162,490 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT SUPER LOW KMS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT SUPER LOW KMS! 92,350 KM $6,789 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE GREAT DEAL! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE GREAT DEAL! 149,800 KM $10,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Ford F-150