2017 Ford F-150
XLT NAV 5.0L V8
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
- Exterior Colour gun metal grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,970 KM
Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup that's ready for anything the Canadian landscape can throw at it? Feast your eyes on this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This beast of a truck, cloaked in a commanding Gun Metal Grey exterior and a sleek Black interior, is ready to turn heads and handle your toughest jobs. With a powerful 5.0L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is built to conquer off-road trails, haul heavy loads, and provide a comfortable ride in any condition. This truck has 210,970km on the odometer.
This F-150 isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features designed for convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the spacious four-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're heading to the worksite, the cottage, or just cruising around town, this Ford F-150 is the perfect partner.
Here are five reasons why this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT NAV will have you saying "Yes, please!":
- The Muscle: That throaty 5.0L V8 engine roars to life, delivering the power you need for any task.
- Navigate with Ease: With the integrated NAV system, you'll never lose your way.
- Conquer the Terrain: 4-wheel drive gives you the confidence to tackle any road, any weather.
- Built to Last: The legendary Ford F-150 is renowned for its durability and dependability.
- Style and Substance: The Gun Metal Grey exterior and Black interior make a bold statement wherever you go.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
