2017 Ford F-150

195,079 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

XTR

Location

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534780
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HFB82698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 195,079 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

