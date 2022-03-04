Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 0 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8534780

8534780 VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HFB82698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 195,079 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.