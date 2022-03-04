$30,999+ tax & licensing
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
195,079KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8534780
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HFB82698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 195,079 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
