Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Terrain

149,368 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12410067

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1744649554
  2. 1744649563
  3. 1744649572
  4. 1744649581
  5. 1744649589
  6. 1744649597
  7. 1744649605
  8. 1744649613
  9. 1744649622
  10. 1744649632
  11. 1744649640
  12. 1744649650
  13. 1744649657
  14. 1744649666
  15. 1744649676
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,368KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALNEK9H6292080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 486,798 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 278,066 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 156,732 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain