<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2017 Honda Civic

271,501 KM

$11,989

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

4dr Man LX

2017 Honda Civic

4dr Man LX

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

271,501KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E55HH011716

  • Exterior Colour Bahama Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 271,501 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.





Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.






R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Honda Civic