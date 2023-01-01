$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL | Auto | Cam | BSM | CarPlay | Bluetooth | Tint
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,003 KM
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Phantom Black Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Group, Blind Spot Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Telescopic Steering, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ECO Mode, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Despite the higher mileage, this 2017 Elantra is in pristine condition inside and out! The body is in excellent condition and the interior shows next to no wear. Everything is working as it should. Local new car dealership trade-in with a clean Carfax Canada report! Don't wait until it's gone because you won't find a cleaner one in this price range! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
