Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

246,003 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Auto | Cam | BSM | CarPlay | Bluetooth | Tint

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL | Auto | Cam | BSM | CarPlay | Bluetooth | Tint

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1693260448
  2. 1693260454
  3. 1693260473
  4. 1693260486
  5. 1693260484
  6. 1693260482
  7. 1693261002
  8. 1693261001
  9. 1693261001
  10. 1693261001
  11. 1693261001
  12. 1693261001
  13. 1693261001
  14. 1693261001
  15. 1693261001
  16. 1693261001
  17. 1693261001
  18. 1693261001
  19. 1693261001
  20. 1693261001
  21. 1693261001
  22. 1693261002
  23. 1693261002
  24. 1693261002
  25. 1693261002
  26. 1693261002
  27. 1693261002
  28. 1693260509
  29. 1693261002
  30. 1693261002
  31. 1693261002
  32. 1693261002
  33. 1693261002
  34. 1693261002
  35. 1693261002
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
246,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354398
  • Stock #: 357
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1HU208471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,003 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Phantom Black Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Group, Blind Spot Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Telescopic Steering, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ECO Mode, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Despite the higher mileage, this 2017 Elantra is in pristine condition inside and out! The body is in excellent condition and the interior shows next to no wear. Everything is working as it should. Local new car dealership trade-in with a clean Carfax Canada report! Don't wait until it's gone because you won't find a cleaner one in this price range! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2015 Honda Pilot Tou...
 247,144 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 71,455 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 151,867 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory