Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

170,377 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | Tints

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | Tints

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

  1. 1677266058
  2. 1677266067
  3. 1677266090
  4. 1677266098
  5. 1677266098
  6. 1677266098
  7. 1677266098
  8. 1677266095
  9. 1677266097
  10. 1677266097
  11. 1677266097
  12. 1677266098
  13. 1677266092
  14. 1677266096
  15. 1677266093
  16. 1677266093
  17. 1677266097
  18. 1677266094
  19. 1677266092
  20. 1677266096
  21. 1677266098
  22. 1677266096
  23. 1677266126
  24. 1677266139
  25. 1677266139
  26. 1677266139
  27. 1677266139
  28. 1677266139
  29. 1677266139
  30. 1677266139
  31. 1677266139
  32. 1677266139
  33. 1677266139
  34. 1677266138
  35. 1677266132
  36. 1677266139
  37. 1677266138
  38. 1677266134
  39. 1677266137
  40. 1677266133
  41. 1677266139
  42. 1677266136
  43. 1677266156
  44. 1677266157
  45. 1677266160
  46. 1677266160
  47. 1677266159
  48. 1677266160
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,377KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650824
  • Stock #: 281
  • VIN: KM8SNDHFXHU211474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,377 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 


184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Monaco White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Power Group, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Third Row Climate Control, WeatherTech Mats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Liftgate, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
Luxurious, and practical, this Fully Loaded 2017 Hyundai Santa Fé XL Luxury Edition is perfect for the growing family! Spacious in cabin space and easy to drive even in the harshest weather conditions! Local new car dealership trade-in and extensive service records make this one an easy choice, don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

 
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 170,377 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Sp...
 29,356 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 137,178 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory