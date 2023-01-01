$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | Tints
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$20,995
- Listing ID: 9650824
- Stock #: 281
- VIN: KM8SNDHFXHU211474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,377 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Monaco White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Power Group, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Third Row Climate Control, WeatherTech Mats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Liftgate, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Luxurious, and practical, this Fully Loaded 2017 Hyundai Santa Fé XL Luxury Edition is perfect for the growing family! Spacious in cabin space and easy to drive even in the harshest weather conditions! Local new car dealership trade-in and extensive service records make this one an easy choice, don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
