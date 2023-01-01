$15,999+ tax & licensing
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10097970
- Stock #: 2534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3