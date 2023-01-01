Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q50

214,900 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

4DR SDN 3.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q50

4DR SDN 3.0T

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

214,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9448045
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR9HM841092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

2011 Infiniti G37 4d...
 194,805 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2003 Hummer H2 4dr Wgn
 302,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
1989 Chevrolet Camar...
 168,500 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-3904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory