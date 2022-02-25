Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

92,023 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Fox 2.0 | Lifted | TopFire | 35" Tires

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Fox 2.0 | Lifted | TopFire | 35" Tires

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,023KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8281311
  • Stock #: 173
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL521382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Billet Silver Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Steering, Fog Lights, Factory Installed Navigation System, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Factory Remote Starter, and more! 

The Good Stuff: 
- Fox 2.0 Remote Reservoir Shocks 
- Fox Steering Stabilizer 
- Rubicon Express 2.5" Lift 
- Rubicon Express Track Bar 
- Top Fire Marauder III Aluminum Bumper/Grille 
- Top Fire Aluminum Inner Fenders 
- Top Fire Aluminum Fender Flares 
- Top Fire Aluminum Differential Case/Armour 
- 17" Rockstar KMC Wheels [Like New]
- 35" BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 Tires [Like New]
- Aux Control Unit
- LED Lighting 

Manager's Notes: 
"Tastefully upgraded, this 2017 Wrangler Sahara is full of attitude and stance! Drives extremely well with the upgraded Fox suspension and handles the roads like a champ! Every single upgrade was done with quality aftermarket components, there were no shortcuts or corners cut. The baddest Jeep in the market is here, and it can be yours!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

