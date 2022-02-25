$42,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara | Fox 2.0 | Lifted | TopFire | 35" Tires
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8281311
- Stock #: 173
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL521382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa.
Vehicle Highlights:
Billet Silver Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Steering, Fog Lights, Factory Installed Navigation System, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Factory Remote Starter, and more!
The Good Stuff:
- Fox 2.0 Remote Reservoir Shocks
- Fox Steering Stabilizer
- Rubicon Express 2.5" Lift
- Rubicon Express Track Bar
- Top Fire Marauder III Aluminum Bumper/Grille
- Top Fire Aluminum Inner Fenders
- Top Fire Aluminum Fender Flares
- Top Fire Aluminum Differential Case/Armour
- 17" Rockstar KMC Wheels [Like New]
- 35" BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 Tires [Like New]
- Aux Control Unit
- LED Lighting
Manager's Notes:
"Tastefully upgraded, this 2017 Wrangler Sahara is full of attitude and stance! Drives extremely well with the upgraded Fox suspension and handles the roads like a champ! Every single upgrade was done with quality aftermarket components, there were no shortcuts or corners cut. The baddest Jeep in the market is here, and it can be yours!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.