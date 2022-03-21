$38,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara | Navi | Lifted | 35" Tires | Topfire | ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8788538
- Stock #: 219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,030 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorthAutomobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Silver Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Cold Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering, Fog Lights, Factory Installed Navigation System, Cruise Control, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Factory Remote Starter, and more!
The Good Stuff:
- Fox 2.0 Remote Reservoir Shocks
- Fox Steering Stabilizer
- Rubicon Express 2.5" Lift
- Rubicon Express Track Bar
- Top Fire Marauder III Aluminum Bumper/Grille
- Top Fire Aluminum Inner Fenders
- Top Fire Aluminum Fender Flares
- Top Fire Aluminum Differential Case/Armour
- 17" Rockstar KMC Wheels [Like New]
- 35" BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 Tires [Like New]
- Aux Control Unit
- LED Lighting
**** OEM Front End is available and included! ****
Manager's Notes:
Go ahead, take it all off and go cruising down your favorite road! Tastefully upgraded, there's nothing but high end compenents on this Jeep! The truck is in phenomenal shape inside and out! The body is extremely clean with no rust! The interior still feels and looks like new! Summer is here, and you deserve a nice Jeep! I promise you won't find a cleaner one. Don't miss it! Call now and book your appointment!
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.