2017 Kia Forte

163,523 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

2017 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

163,523KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500855
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A86HE136357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,523 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

