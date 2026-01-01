$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
SX+ | Leather | CarPlay | Cam | Alloys | Tinted ++
2017 Kia Sedona
SX+ | Leather | CarPlay | Cam | Alloys | Tinted ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 733
- Mileage 152,099 KM
Vehicle Description
To ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. We're appreciative of your patience, we look forward to meeting you soon!
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-576-8111