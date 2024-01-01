Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

192,000 KM

Details Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

AWC 4dr ES

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
192,000KM
Good Condition
VIN ja4az2a3xhz608009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2587
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Local Delivery

Email A&P Auto Centre

905-571-XXXX

