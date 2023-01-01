$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum | Leather | Pano Roof | Nav | 360º Cam ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10391604
- Stock #: 360
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8HN181462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,548 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & 360º Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Power/Heated/Cooled Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Power Telescopic Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blindspot Assist, USB & Aux Input, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Sporty and luxurious, this 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum is fully loaded with all the bells and whistles! The body is in pristine condition and the interior still feels like new! Everything is working as it should. Local new car dealership trade-in with a clean Carfax Canada report! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
