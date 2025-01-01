Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Murano

214,667 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle
12482707

2017 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1746204946279
  2. 1746204946806
  3. 1746204947273
  4. 1746204947775
  5. 1746204948243
  6. 1746204948768
  7. 1746204949289
  8. 1746204949773
  9. 1746204950234
  10. 1746204950704
  11. 1746204951172
  12. 1746204951654
  13. 1746204952140
  14. 1746204952607
  15. 1746204953072
  16. 1746204953547
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
214,667KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MHXHN200254

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford F-150 XTR for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XTR 243,935 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn 215,656 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 116,973 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2017 Nissan Murano