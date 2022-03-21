Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

107,806 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8715509
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC751935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 107,806 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 134,876 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer
111,435 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory