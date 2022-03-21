$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
107,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8715509
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC751935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,806 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3