2017 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 8 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8715509

8715509 VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC751935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,806 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

