2017 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9844610
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM8HS871594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4