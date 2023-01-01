Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 0 6 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9844610

9844610 VIN: 1C6RR7LM8HS871594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,069 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.