2017 RAM 1500

74,069 KM

$33,989

+ tax & licensing
$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

2017 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

74,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844610
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM8HS871594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,069 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C






R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.






Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.







R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-XXXX

905-571-3460

