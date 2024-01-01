Menu
2017 RAM 2500

353,734 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500

Laramie

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

353,734KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL8HG685255

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 353,734 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

