Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Outback

109,550 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Ltd | EyeSight | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Ltd | EyeSight | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1663863714
  2. 1663863722
  3. 1663863744
  4. 1663863754
  5. 1663863755
  6. 1663863755
  7. 1663863755
  8. 1663863754
  9. 1663863754
  10. 1663863755
  11. 1663863754
  12. 1663863754
  13. 1663863749
  14. 1663863753
  15. 1663863750
  16. 1663863747
  17. 1663863754
  18. 1663863753
  19. 1663863754
  20. 1663863752
  21. 1663863753
  22. 1663863753
  23. 1663863784
  24. 1663863797
  25. 1663863797
  26. 1663863795
  27. 1663863797
  28. 1663863796
  29. 1663863796
  30. 1663863798
  31. 1663863798
  32. 1663863797
  33. 1663863795
  34. 1663863797
  35. 1663863797
  36. 1663863796
  37. 1663863796
  38. 1663863796
  39. 1663863798
  40. 1663863796
  41. 1663863797
  42. 1663863797
  43. 1663863817
  44. 1663863817
  45. 1663863818
  46. 1663863818
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083365
  • Stock #: 247
  • VIN: 4S4BSCNC4H3393966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,550 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal White Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 2.5 L Engine, Symmetrical A W D Drivetrain, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Factory Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Lane Assist, Blindspot Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Sunroof, Two-Tone Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, WeatherTech Mats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Sound System, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Absolutely stunning, this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited has all the bells and whistles and then some! The body is in phenomenal shape and the interior still feels like new! Local Ontario car with only one previous owner and a clean Carfax Canada report! This car will get you where you need to go in style and on time, regardless of the weather condition. Don't wait! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 58,883 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot EX-...
 172,516 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE...
 103,404 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory