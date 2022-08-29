$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
2.5i Ltd | EyeSight | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$27,995
- Listing ID: 9083365
- Stock #: 247
- VIN: 4S4BSCNC4H3393966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,550 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal White Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 2.5 L Engine, Symmetrical A W D Drivetrain, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Factory Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Lane Assist, Blindspot Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Sunroof, Two-Tone Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, WeatherTech Mats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Sound System, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Absolutely stunning, this 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited has all the bells and whistles and then some! The body is in phenomenal shape and the interior still feels like new! Local Ontario car with only one previous owner and a clean Carfax Canada report! This car will get you where you need to go in style and on time, regardless of the weather condition. Don't wait! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.