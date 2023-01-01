Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

122,910 KM

$18,989

+ tax & licensing
$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

4dr Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline FWD

2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

4dr Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline FWD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,989

+ taxes & licensing

122,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618166
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU9HM505142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,910 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

