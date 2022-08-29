$44,995+ tax & licensing
905-576-8111
2018 Audi SQ5
Technik | 1 Owner | Pfaff Serviced | Like New!
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$44,995
- Listing ID: 9226159
- Stock #: 260
- VIN: WA1C4BFY2J2192693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,672 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Brilliant Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior with Rock Grey Stitching, 3.0 TFSI, Automatic Transmission, Quattro, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Factory Navigation System & 360° Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Prestige Package, Driver's Assistance Package, Audi MMI, 20" Alloy Wheels with Brand New Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season Tires, Park Assist, Telescopic Steering, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Alcantara Door Inserts, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Heated & Cooled Cup Holders, OE Roof Rack, Polished Aluminum Exterior Trim, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Simply stunning. From the rich black exterior to the gorgeous leather interior, this 2018 Audi SQ5 is the perfect choice for any enthusiast or family! Fully loaded with all the luxury and sports features one could desire. Serviced by the book at Pfaff Audi, this CPO unit looks better and drives phenomenally well. New car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss. You will not find a cleaner one! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.