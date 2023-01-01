$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9639160
- Stock #: 280
- VIN: KL4CJ2SB2JB648718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,356 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior on Black Leather & Fabric Seats, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Telescopic Steering, Sport Alloy Wheels with Continental All-Season Tires, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, WeatherTech Mats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Perfect in size and character, this 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring is as pristine in person as it is in the photos! Local new car dealership with only one previous owner and a Clean Carfax Canada report! Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, this isn't one you want to miss. The car is literally like new! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
