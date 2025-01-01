Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

235,095 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

13138294

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,095KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN7J1267241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty Available

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2018 Chevrolet Colorado