$23,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD ZR2
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD ZR2
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
190,981KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRTEEN7J1155706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 190,981 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
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Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2018 Chevrolet Colorado