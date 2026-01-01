Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

190,981 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

Watch This Vehicle
14176993

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1779992707
  2. 1779992712
  3. 1779992711
  4. 1779992698
  5. 1779992696
  6. 1779992708
  7. 1779992689
  8. 1779992710
  9. 1779992700
  10. 1779992692
  11. 1779992694
  12. 1779992702
  13. 1779992690
  14. 1779992687
  15. 1779992704
  16. 1779992687
  17. 1779992705
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
190,981KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRTEEN7J1155706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 190,981 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 219,220 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 1996 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Oshawa, ON
1996 Ford Mustang GT 248,319 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT 121,484 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2018 Chevrolet Colorado