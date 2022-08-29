$26,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9034462
- VIN: 1GCGTCEN6J1218306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,643 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3