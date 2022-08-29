Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

175,643 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,643KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034462
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN6J1218306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,643 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

