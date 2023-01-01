$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | AWD | Pano Roof | Cam | CarPlay | Tinted ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10043895
- Stock #: 318
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV4J6568456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,164 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior On Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, Blindspot Assist, Power Group, Fog Lights, Power & Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Rear Spoiler, Power Liftgate, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
The perfect car for just about anybody in the market for their next SUV! Loaded with all the features that really matter! Local Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada Report, the car is in phenomenal shape inside and out! Don't wait, give us a call and set up your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
