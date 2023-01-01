Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

112,164 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | Pano Roof | Cam | CarPlay | Tinted ++

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | Pano Roof | Cam | CarPlay | Tinted ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1686246283
  2. 1686246290
  3. 1686246573
  4. 1686246573
  5. 1686246309
  6. 1686246319
  7. 1686246317
  8. 1686246311
  9. 1686246306
  10. 1686246313
  11. 1686246308
  12. 1686246317
  13. 1686246318
  14. 1686246318
  15. 1686246317
  16. 1686246312
  17. 1686246310
  18. 1686246314
  19. 1686246573
  20. 1686246573
  21. 1686246317
  22. 1686246319
  23. 1686246356
  24. 1686246364
  25. 1686246358
  26. 1686246364
  27. 1686246357
  28. 1686246366
  29. 1686246361
  30. 1686246367
  31. 1686246365
  32. 1686246364
  33. 1686246356
  34. 1686246573
  35. 1686246573
  36. 1686246573
  37. 1686246358
  38. 1686246573
  39. 1686246359
  40. 1686246360
  41. 1686246367
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,164KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043895
  • Stock #: 318
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV4J6568456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,164 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior On Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Reverse Camera, Blindspot Assist, Power Group, Fog Lights, Power & Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Rear Spoiler, Power Liftgate, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
The perfect car for just about anybody in the market for their next SUV! Loaded with all the features that really matter! Local Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada Report, the car is in phenomenal shape inside and out! Don't wait, give us a call and set up your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 112,164 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 70,453 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul GT-Lin...
 106,737 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory