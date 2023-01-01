Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

107,853 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1703004565
  2. 1703004576
  3. 1703004585
  4. 1703004593
  5. 1703004602
  6. 1703004715
  7. 1703004725
  8. 1703004735
  9. 1703004743
  10. 1703004760
  11. 1703004768
  12. 1703004776
  13. 1703004782
  14. 1703004789
  15. 1703004798
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,853KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXMEV7J6275280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,853 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XL 227,392 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT 1 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLT 1 152,572 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 104,109 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox