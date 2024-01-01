$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0JF182600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2018 Chevrolet Malibu