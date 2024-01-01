Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

131,950 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1717258566
  2. 1717258575
  3. 1717258590
  4. 1717258600
  5. 1717258610
  6. 1717258620
  7. 1717258630
  8. 1717258640
  9. 1717258651
  10. 1717258660
  11. 1717258670
  12. 1717258680
  13. 1717258686
  14. 1717258693
  15. 1717258703
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,950KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST0JF182600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 RAM 2500 Outdoorsman for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 RAM 2500 Outdoorsman 203,218 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Pkg for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport Pkg 192,354 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tundra SR for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Toyota Tundra SR 195,916 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu