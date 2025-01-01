Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable workhorse thats ready to tackle any job? Feast your eyes on this exceptionally clean 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This tough pickup, boasting a crisp white exterior and a practical grey interior, is built to handle the demands of your workday. With 227,655 km on the odometer, this Silverado has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures. Its powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, paired with 4-wheel drive, ensure you have the capability to conquer challenging terrains and weather conditions.</p><p>This Silverado 1500 Work Truck is equipped to make your job easier. Lets highlight a few of its key strengths:</p><ul><li><strong>Unstoppable 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether youre navigating a construction site or exploring off the beaten path.</li><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Get the job done with this trucks impressive power and performance.</li><li><strong>Durable Work Truck Build:</strong> Designed for the rigors of daily use, this Silverado is a reliable partner for your toughest tasks.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Cab:</strong> Bring along your crew or comfortably accommodate passengers with ease.</li><li><strong>Dependable Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth gear changes and effortless driving.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

227,655 KM

Details Description Features

$14,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

EXTRA CLEAN WORK TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle
12566003

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

EXTRA CLEAN WORK TRUCK

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1748278221
  2. 1748278221
  3. 1748278221
  4. 1748278221
  5. 1748278221
  6. 1748278220
  7. 1748278219
  8. 1748278220
  9. 1748278220
  10. 1748278217
  11. 1748278220
  12. 1748278220
  13. 1748278219
  14. 1748278220
  15. 1748278221
  16. 1748278220
  17. 1748278221
  18. 1748278220
  19. 1748278220
  20. 1748278220
  21. 1748278221
  22. 1748278221
  23. 1748278220
  24. 1748278219
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
227,655KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC9JG307692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 227,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle any job? Feast your eyes on this exceptionally clean 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This tough pickup, boasting a crisp white exterior and a practical grey interior, is built to handle the demands of your workday. With 227,655 km on the odometer, this Silverado has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures. Its powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, paired with 4-wheel drive, ensure you have the capability to conquer challenging terrains and weather conditions.

This Silverado 1500 Work Truck is equipped to make your job easier. Let's highlight a few of its key strengths:

  • Unstoppable 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether you're navigating a construction site or exploring off the beaten path.
  • Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Get the job done with this truck's impressive power and performance.
  • Durable Work Truck Build: Designed for the rigors of daily use, this Silverado is a reliable partner for your toughest tasks.
  • Spacious 4-Door Cab: Bring along your crew or comfortably accommodate passengers with ease.
  • Dependable Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth gear changes and effortless driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra LOADED LOW KMS CRASH WARNING for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra LOADED LOW KMS CRASH WARNING 131,585 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES 160,277 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan LOADED STOW N GO LOW KM for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan LOADED STOW N GO LOW KM 144,362 KM $20,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500