$14,989+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
EXTRA CLEAN WORK TRUCK
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 227,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable workhorse that's ready to tackle any job? Feast your eyes on this exceptionally clean 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This tough pickup, boasting a crisp white exterior and a practical grey interior, is built to handle the demands of your workday. With 227,655 km on the odometer, this Silverado has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures. Its powerful 5.3L 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, paired with 4-wheel drive, ensure you have the capability to conquer challenging terrains and weather conditions.
This Silverado 1500 Work Truck is equipped to make your job easier. Let's highlight a few of its key strengths:
- Unstoppable 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether you're navigating a construction site or exploring off the beaten path.
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Get the job done with this truck's impressive power and performance.
- Durable Work Truck Build: Designed for the rigors of daily use, this Silverado is a reliable partner for your toughest tasks.
- Spacious 4-Door Cab: Bring along your crew or comfortably accommodate passengers with ease.
- Dependable Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth gear changes and effortless driving.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
