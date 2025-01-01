$46,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 167" LTZ
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 253,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevy Silverado 2500HD -4WD CREW Cab LTZ- Z71-V8-6.6 -One Owner-No Accident-Fully Loaded-Sunroof-Alloy Wheels-TPMS System-Leather-Keyless Entry-Power Seats-Heated seats-cooled seats-keyless entry-Air Conditioning-side steps-cruise control-Power Windows-Power Locks-Navigation-Back-up Camera-Has Books...Lots more..
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
✅ FINANCING available
✅ WARRANTY available
✅ We’ll take your trade-in.
Car proof reports are available upon request.
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca
Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
