2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

253,000 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

253,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KWEY5JF252017

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 253,000 KM

2018 Chevy Silverado 2500HD -4WD CREW Cab LTZ- Z71-V8-6.6 -One Owner-No Accident-Fully Loaded-Sunroof-Alloy Wheels-TPMS System-Leather-Keyless Entry-Power Seats-Heated seats-cooled seats-keyless entry-Air Conditioning-side steps-cruise control-Power Windows-Power Locks-Navigation-Back-up Camera-Has Books...Lots more..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member

✅ FINANCING available

✅ WARRANTY available

✅ We'll take your trade-in.

Car proof reports are available upon request. 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca

Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Automatic High Beams

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

