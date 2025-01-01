$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 167" LT
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon....
2018 Chevy Silverado 2500HD LT CREW Cab 4WD -Z71 Package-V8-6.6L DURAMAX - **CERTIFIED**-One Owner-No Accident-Alloy Wheels-TPMS System-Keyless Entry--keyless entry-side steps-cruise control-Power Windows-Power Locks-Has Books- Runs and drives great, well maintained truck... WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN" ==== Buy with confidence; ==== OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member $00,000 + HST & Licensing ✅ FINANCING available ✅ WARRANTY available ✅ We’ll take your trade-in. Car proof reports are available upon request. For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on. 289-653-1993
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
