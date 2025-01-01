2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
191,000 KM

Details Description Features

4WD Crew Cab 167" LT

4WD Crew Cab 167" LT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
191,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1KVEY4JF133420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon....

2018 Chevy Silverado 2500HD LT CREW Cab 4WD -Z71 Package-V8-6.6L DURAMAX - **CERTIFIED**-One Owner-No Accident-Alloy Wheels-TPMS System-Keyless Entry--keyless entry-side steps-cruise control-Power Windows-Power Locks-Has Books- Runs and drives great, well maintained truck... WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN" ==== Buy with confidence; ==== OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member $00,000 + HST & Licensing ✅ FINANCING available ✅ WARRANTY available ✅ We’ll take your trade-in. Car proof reports are available upon request. For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on. 289-653-1993

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993

