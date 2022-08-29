Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

170,845 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

LTD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

LTD

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010732
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG6JR287584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,845 KM

Vehicle Features

B
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 170,845 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 Progres...
 121,885 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 67,808 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory