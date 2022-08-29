2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 170,845 KM

Vehicle Features Packages B Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate

