$27,999+ tax & licensing
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
LTD
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
170,845KM
- Listing ID: 9010732
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG6JR287584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
