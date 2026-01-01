$14,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$14,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,376 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this pre-owned 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Designed to handle everything from busy school runs to epic road trips, this minivan offers ample space for your entire crew and all their gear. With its reliable front-wheel drive and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and effortless driving experience on any Canadian road. Plus, its flexible fuel capability gives you options at the pump, making it a smart and practical choice for families on the go.
This 2018 Grand Caravan GT has journeyed 157,376 kilometers and is ready for its next adventure. Its practical four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making loading and unloading a breeze. Whether you're heading out for a weekend getaway or simply tackling your daily errands, this Grand Caravan GT is equipped to meet your needs with its spacious interior and user-friendly features.
Here are five features of this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT that will truly excite you:
- GT Trim Excellence: Experience the pinnacle of Grand Caravan comfort and technology with the GT trim, offering a premium feel and advanced amenities designed to enhance every drive.
- Flex Fuel Versatility: Enjoy the freedom and potential savings of a Flex Fuel vehicle, giving you the flexibility to choose between gasoline or an ethanol blend for your journeys.
- Spacious Minivan Design: With its expansive interior and thoughtful layout, this minivan provides unmatched passenger comfort and versatile cargo solutions for all your family's needs.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Glide through your commute with the seamless performance of the automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and responsive driving experience.
- Front-Wheel Drive Confidence: Navigate various road conditions with confidence thanks to the reliable and efficient front-wheel drive system, ensuring stability and control.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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