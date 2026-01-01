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<p>Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this pre-owned 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Designed to handle everything from busy school runs to epic road trips, this minivan offers ample space for your entire crew and all their gear. With its reliable front-wheel drive and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a confident and effortless driving experience on any Canadian road. Plus, its flexible fuel capability gives you options at the pump, making it a smart and practical choice for families on the go.</p><p>This 2018 Grand Caravan GT has journeyed 157,376 kilometers and is ready for its next adventure. Its practical four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making loading and unloading a breeze. Whether youre heading out for a weekend getaway or simply tackling your daily errands, this Grand Caravan GT is equipped to meet your needs with its spacious interior and user-friendly features.</p><p>Here are five features of this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT that will truly excite you:</p><ul><li><strong>GT Trim Excellence:</strong> Experience the pinnacle of Grand Caravan comfort and technology with the GT trim, offering a premium feel and advanced amenities designed to enhance every drive.</li><li><strong>Flex Fuel Versatility:</strong> Enjoy the freedom and potential savings of a Flex Fuel vehicle, giving you the flexibility to choose between gasoline or an ethanol blend for your journeys.</li><li><strong>Spacious Minivan Design:</strong> With its expansive interior and thoughtful layout, this minivan provides unmatched passenger comfort and versatile cargo solutions for all your familys needs.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Glide through your commute with the seamless performance of the automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and responsive driving experience.</li><li><strong>Front-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Navigate various road conditions with confidence thanks to the reliable and efficient front-wheel drive system, ensuring stability and control.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

157,376 KM

Details Description Features

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14403931

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,376KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG8JR313458

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of versatility and comfort with this pre-owned 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Designed to handle everything from busy school runs to epic road trips, this minivan offers ample space for your entire crew and all their gear. With its reliable front-wheel drive and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a confident and effortless driving experience on any Canadian road. Plus, its flexible fuel capability gives you options at the pump, making it a smart and practical choice for families on the go.

This 2018 Grand Caravan GT has journeyed 157,376 kilometers and is ready for its next adventure. Its practical four-door design ensures easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making loading and unloading a breeze. Whether you're heading out for a weekend getaway or simply tackling your daily errands, this Grand Caravan GT is equipped to meet your needs with its spacious interior and user-friendly features.

Here are five features of this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT that will truly excite you:

  • GT Trim Excellence: Experience the pinnacle of Grand Caravan comfort and technology with the GT trim, offering a premium feel and advanced amenities designed to enhance every drive.
  • Flex Fuel Versatility: Enjoy the freedom and potential savings of a Flex Fuel vehicle, giving you the flexibility to choose between gasoline or an ethanol blend for your journeys.
  • Spacious Minivan Design: With its expansive interior and thoughtful layout, this minivan provides unmatched passenger comfort and versatile cargo solutions for all your family's needs.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Glide through your commute with the seamless performance of the automatic transmission, delivering a comfortable and responsive driving experience.
  • Front-Wheel Drive Confidence: Navigate various road conditions with confidence thanks to the reliable and efficient front-wheel drive system, ensuring stability and control.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$14,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan