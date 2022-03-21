$28,999+ tax & licensing
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD
Location
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
125,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8806553
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG1JR242829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
