2018 Dodge Journey

188,013 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2018 Dodge Journey

2018 Dodge Journey

SE Plus | 7 Seater | Push Start | Alloys | Tinted

2018 Dodge Journey

SE Plus | 7 Seater | Push Start | Alloys | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,013KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6833975
  • Stock #: 034
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB0JT216763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Vice White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, 4 Cylinder, 7 Passenger, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, USB & Aux Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Rear Spoiler and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Alright... I think we can all agree that the mileage is quite high for the year. But still... It's a 2018! That means in those three years, the car spent a lot of time on the highway, It looks great and drives just as well as a new model. The same car with half the mileage is going for $17,000++. I want to tell you that you don't need to spend that kind of money to own a fairly new car, please come check it out and buy it. You're going to enjoy it for many more years to come!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

