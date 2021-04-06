2018 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Vice White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, 4 Cylinder, 7 Passenger, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Near-New Michelin All-Season Tires, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, USB & Aux Input, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Rear Spoiler and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Alright... I think we can all agree that the mileage is quite high for the year. But still... It's a 2018! That means in those three years, the car spent a lot of time on the highway, It looks great and drives just as well as a new model. The same car with half the mileage is going for $17,000++. I want to tell you that you don't need to spend that kind of money to own a fairly new car, please come check it out and buy it. You're going to enjoy it for many more years to come!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
