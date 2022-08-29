$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | Leather | Navi | Cam | Tinted | Alloys
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9092215
- Stock #: 248
- VIN: 2FMPK4J88JBB21827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,764 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Magnetic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 3.5 L V6, A W D Drivetrain, Power & Heated Seats, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Rear Split & Power Folding Seats, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate, Factory Remote Starter, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Ford KeyPad Entry, Paddle Shifters, Rear Spoiler, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Beautiful car inside and out, from the deep grey "Magnetic" exterior to the plush and comfortable leather interior, this car is nothing less than classy! Loaded with all the features that really matter, this 2018 Ford Edge SEL will get you where you need to go on time and in style. The car drives and handles extremely well and everything is functioning as it should. Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
