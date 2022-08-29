Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

101,764 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Leather | Navi | Cam | Tinted | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | Leather | Navi | Cam | Tinted | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1664050314
  2. 1664050325
  3. 1664050352
  4. 1664050355
  5. 1664050356
  6. 1664050350
  7. 1664050359
  8. 1664050358
  9. 1664050347
  10. 1664050359
  11. 1664050348
  12. 1664050351
  13. 1664050357
  14. 1664050352
  15. 1664050346
  16. 1664050345
  17. 1664050344
  18. 1664050344
  19. 1664050355
  20. 1664050355
  21. 1664050353
  22. 1664050349
  23. 1664050385
  24. 1664050391
  25. 1664050388
  26. 1664050392
  27. 1664050390
  28. 1664050393
  29. 1664050385
  30. 1664050391
  31. 1664050381
  32. 1664050385
  33. 1664050392
  34. 1664050386
  35. 1664050381
  36. 1664050393
  37. 1664050388
  38. 1664050389
  39. 1664050380
  40. 1664050389
  41. 1664050387
  42. 1664050382
  43. 1664050464
  44. 1664050465
  45. 1664050464
  46. 1664050464
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,764KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092215
  • Stock #: 248
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J88JBB21827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,764 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Magnetic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 3.5 L V6, A W D Drivetrain, Power & Heated Seats, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Rear Split & Power Folding Seats, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Power Liftgate, Factory Remote Starter, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Ford KeyPad Entry, Paddle Shifters, Rear Spoiler, and so much more!  

Manager's Notes: 
Beautiful car inside and out, from the deep grey "Magnetic" exterior to the plush and comfortable leather interior, this car is nothing less than classy! Loaded with all the features that really matter, this 2018 Ford Edge SEL will get you where you need to go on time and in style. The car drives and handles extremely well and everything is functioning as it should. Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2017 Subaru Outback ...
 109,550 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 58,883 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot EX-...
 172,516 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory