Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford F-150

226,103 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12635124

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1749755149
  2. 1749755134
  3. 1749755148
  4. 1749755147
  5. 1749755147
  6. 1749755148
  7. 1749755147
  8. 1749755149
  9. 1749755147
  10. 1749755146
  11. 1749755148
  12. 1749755150
  13. 1749755142
  14. 1749755146
  15. 1749755148
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
226,103KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E56JKC16956

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 GMC Yukon SLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 GMC Yukon SLT 206,097 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX CVT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX CVT 235,498 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Ford Edge SEL 125,374 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2018 Ford F-150