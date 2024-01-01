Menu
2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatchback-One Owner-No Accident-Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Sunroof / Moonroof. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC). Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA) font-size: 15px; background-color: #f4f4f5;>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa

289 -653-1993

Looking for a stylish and reliable hatchback? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatch, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This grey beauty boasts a sleek exterior with a black interior, making it stand out on the road. The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and comfortable ride. With 139,000km on the odometer, this Focus is ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures.</p><p>This Focus SEL Hatch is loaded with features that enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. From the heated seats to the sunroof, youll enjoy a luxurious experience every time you get behind the wheel. Stay connected with the premium sound system and enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features, including adaptive smart cruise control, anti-lock brakes, and side airbags. With its blend of style, performance, and practicality, this Ford Focus is a great choice for drivers who demand the best.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Focus SEL Hatch a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Let the Focus do the work with this intelligent system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe following distance.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and let the sunshine in with the spacious sunroof.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the high-quality sound system.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock the doors and start the engine with the push of a button for ultimate convenience.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this incredible 2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatch. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today for a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

139,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

SEL HATCH

11922542

SEL HATCH

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3M22JL218702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
2018 Ford Focus