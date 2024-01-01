$11,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
SEL HATCH
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatchback-One Owner-No Accident-Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Sunroof / Moonroof.
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
We are Certified Dealer and proud member of Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC).
Approved Member of Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA)
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Looking for a stylish and reliable hatchback? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatch, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This grey beauty boasts a sleek exterior with a black interior, making it stand out on the road. The 2.0L 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and comfortable ride. With 139,000km on the odometer, this Focus is ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures.
This Focus SEL Hatch is loaded with features that enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. From the heated seats to the sunroof, you'll enjoy a luxurious experience every time you get behind the wheel. Stay connected with the premium sound system and enjoy peace of mind with the advanced safety features, including adaptive smart cruise control, anti-lock brakes, and side airbags. With its blend of style, performance, and practicality, this Ford Focus is a great choice for drivers who demand the best.
Here are five features that make this Focus SEL Hatch a standout:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Let the Focus do the work with this intelligent system that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe following distance.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and let the sunshine in with the spacious sunroof.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the high-quality sound system.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock the doors and start the engine with the push of a button for ultimate convenience.
Don't miss your chance to own this incredible 2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatch. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
